Bayern Munich Alumni: Bastian Schweinsteiger points out the need for a striker for the German national football team

The German national team is stacked with players in each position bar one, and some of Germany’s problems can be traced to this certain position where they lack personnel. Bastian Schweinsteiger, the former Bayern Munich midfield maestro, said that Germany need a proper striker.

“We’re missing a proper striker. A real number 9 would be good to have as a backup,” Schweinsteiger said to Deutsche Welle. “We also have problems when it comes to our fullbacks. But Hansi knows this and he’s trying to find solutions.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about which system you play,” Schweinsteiger continued. “The players on the field, do they understand what they have to do in certain moments, especially when the game is against you? How is the reaction? Are we able to come back? For me, it’s important that we show our so-called ‘German abilities’: running and fighting hard. This is what we are respected for in other countries. The team has to really show it and win back people in Germany.”

