Robert Lewandowski says FC Barcelona lacks the stability of Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski looked at his team’s Champions League losses to his old club and still felt as if FC Barcelona was the better side.

In fact, Lewandowski says the only reason the Bavarians won the matches was because they are more “stable” than the Catalans.

“Bayern have been very stable for years. They may not play well. Against us, for example, they weren’t better than us in Munich, but they won in the end. And that’s the stability Barcelona sometimes need, but it’s not easy,” Lewandowski said (as captured by Barca Universal).

But...why does Lewandowski think Barca lost its stability? Well, the Pole attributes injuries and a condensed schedule for the issues.

“Because the club is going through a difficult time and then we had six sudden injuries in the last international break. It was a complicated moment because we had to play several matches without 5 or 6 players. The losses in defense were particularly important and that made us lose that stability. We were growing as a team and suddenly stopped,” Lewandowski said.

What do you think? Was the difference between the two teams simply just stability...or was Bayern Munich more talented and better?