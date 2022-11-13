Julian Nagelsmann loves Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich’s growth going into World Cup

Jamal Musiala put forth yet another fantastic display in Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win at Schalke 04 to round out the Hinrunde as the Bundesliga breaks for this winter’s World Cup. With another two assists — scored by Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — Musiala now has 12 goals and 10 assists on the year from 22 appearances.

He had several chances of his own as well, but was unable to find the back of Alexander Schwolow’s net, as a goal was perhaps the only thing missing from his performance.

“He is an important building block,” head coach Julian Nagelsmann gushed about his young, rising superstar (Tz). “Defensively he has increased extremely. Only an injury can really stop him, otherwise he will perform like that at the World Cup.”

Musiala is now fourth in the Bundesliga both for goals scored (9) and assists made (6, tied with Werder Bremen’s Mitchell Weiser). Through all the injuries, system changes, and rises and drops in form from those around him, Musiala has been Bayern’s constant — and talisman.

Those injuries are beginning to take their toll on the team. Thomas Müller has scarcely played since October began, and Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman have each endured extended absences. Sadio Mané is the latest to go down, with a ruptured tendon putting his World Cup with Senegal at risk.

But with the likes of Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting chugging along, Bayern and Nagelsmann can remain confident about their attacking assets on hand — even if they aren’t completely closed off to the possibility of adding reinforcements for January.

“I’m a friend of always keeping your eyes and ears open,” Nagelsmann said when asked about the club’s prospects in the winter transfer window. “But I don’t see any player now who would make us better.”

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about Jamal Musiala’s impending stardom, how Thomas Muller STILL remains a key player on this Bayern side, and the overall quality of Nagelsball. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!