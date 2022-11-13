Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann talks myth on Joshua Kimmich, strong first half showing

After his team downed Schalke 04 2-0 in its final game before the Bundesliga breaks for the World Cup, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann took a moment to reflect on his squad’s solid first half of the season.

“We played a better first half of the season than last season. But then we played a weak second half of the season, so that shouldn’t happen to us. We’ve come a long way and we’re bringing games like today’s against Schalke home. Everything is only possible if the performance continues like this,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Tz).

One of the keys to Bayern Munich’s success on the day was Nagelsmann’s decision to use Joshua Kimmich at right-back — a move that many have speculated that Kimmich would be unwilling to make.

“That’s not true! I spoke to him again this morning and he said, tell the journalists, that’s complete nonsense. Football is a team sport, if one player is absent, another has to help out. I also prefer to see him on the six, but he doesn’t care. That’s what all journalists say. He also plays left front or right back. Of course he has a favorite position,” said Nagelsmann.

With Kimmich’s ability to play right-back, people might start to wonder if he will assume that role for the German national team at the World Cup. Many of Hansi Flick’s players are flexible with their ability to shift between positions, so maybe this was a little bit of a preview for things to come?

We shall see...

