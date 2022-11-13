Manuel Neuer reveals Bayern Munich’s key to success, praises Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich faced Schalke 04 on the last matchday of 2022 and won 2-0 against Die Knappen. Though these two teams share many players, from Leroy Sane to Manuel Neuer, the Bavarians are never one to show mercy — for years, Schalke have been destroyed time and again by Bayern with huge, emphatic scorelines.

Case in point — per Tz, Neuer reveals that he has been waiting for Schalke’s return to the Bundesliga to face them once again. Though he still gets booed by the Schalke fans, he is least bothered, for he believes it’s all part of football. “There was also some love - not just boos. It’s part of football. I can deal with it, I just stay cool,” the captain said coolly.

Neuer also assured fans that his shoulder was alright.

Success and Bayern are nearly synonymous — the Mia San Mia mentality leaves no room for accepting anything less than the being the best and Neuer believes in the same. According to him, the key to Bayern’s success would be focus and to ensure there are no frills in their game.

The player that has received praise from practically everyone is Jamal Musiala — for his world-class performances in this season so far. Neuer touted Musiala’s down-to-earth nature and expressed his happiness in having Musiala play in both the German national team and Bayern. “He always makes the difference, especially in 1v1 situations,” the skipper explained. These qualities of the youngster will surely come of use in the World Cup and make the biggest difference!

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about Jamal Musiala’s impending stardom, how Thomas Muller STILL remains a key player on this Bayern side, and the overall quality of Nagelsball. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!