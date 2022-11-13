Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann, Brazzo offer optimistic view of Thomas Müller after Schalke 04 win

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann did not have his complete roster available for the team’s 2-0 Bundesliga triumph over Schalke 04.

One of the most notable absences was Thomas Müller, who is still nursing a muscular injury. While it has been difficult to get a firm update on where the Germany international is with his rehab, the coach sounded confident that Müller would be ready for the start of the World Cup

“He’s definitely trained well,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić also chimed in and said he expects the Raumdeuter to be ready to roll into Qatar as well.

“Thomas is doing well. I believe he will make it and he’s of course looking forward to it,” Salihamidžić said.

Any extended time on the sidelines for Müller could be a hit to Germany’s hopes in Qatar, so this will be a situation that will be followed closely at BFW — and elsewhere.

