Schalke 04 proud of effort in loss to juggernaut Bayern Munich

Schalke 04 coach Thomas Reis knew his team was facing an uphill battle against Bayern Munich in the last Bundesliga match day before the World Cup.

True to form, the Bavarians dusted Die Königsblauen 2-0 and Reis said his team did everything it could to stop Bayern Munich from running rampant.

“Everyone could see what sort of team we were up against today. They’re all going to the World Cup. You can see the quality they have in the squad. We tried to give the best possible account of ourselves. The team gave it everything. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make the chances we had count,” Reis said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

For Schalke 04 striker Simon Terodde, his squad played tough, but not well enough to take down Die Roten.

“It was an open game in the first half. We didn’t give much away, and had one or two chances of our own. It would have been nice if we took the lead, but at the end of the day Bayern deserved to win,” said Terrode.

