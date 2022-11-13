Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala highlights importance of win over Schalke heading into the World Cup

Bayern Munich have somehow only dispatched Schalke 2-0 but it was enough for Julian Nagelsmann’s men, especially those heading to the World Cup — now barely a week away! Among those players is the red-hot Jamal Musiala, who assisted goalscorers Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry.

The 19-year-old said that he was satisfied with where Bayern are in the league and that being able to win the last league game before the break was a great feeling. “It was important that we got the three points to go with a good feeling into the World Cup break,” Musiala said (Bundesliga via @iMiaSanMia).

Despite the slump in September and October, the team picked themselves up and managed to dislodge Union Berlin atop the Bundesliga pile. “I think, for the first half of the season we did good. We had bad phases, but I think to finish off [half] the season is good,” said Musiala.

In the last international break in September, Musiala and his Bayern teammates had just slumped to defeat against Augsburg and scrambled to find their footing again. Now they’re rolling, and hoping to bring those good portents to the World Cup camp.



Here’s hoping they come back in a mood to hit the Rückrunde ground running!

