Snow, sun, and analysis — what’s a winter break to Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann?

Bayern Munich successfully finished their 2022 on the top of the Bundesliga table. Having collected three points by winning 2-0 against Schalke 04, the Bavarians will find themselves scattered — some playing in the World Cup with their national teams and others taking a two-month-long vacation.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann is in the latter camp. But don’t call it a vacation.

“A break is also good to analyze and tackle things again,” Nagelsmann said for Skyafter the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “But I will also enjoy some snow and sun.”

Nagelsmann dug deep to sort out the tactics during Bayern Munich’s crisis and bring them to this juncture of the season flying high. Of course, he has some of the incredible resources at his disposal to thank for that, too — and singled out Jamal Musiala in particular.

“He has extreme quick feet and is very talented.” the manager enthused, per Sky (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia). “We all are glad he plays for us.”

If Musiala, Nagelsmann & co. can keep all this going, then the sky will be the limit for Bayern this season.

“I hope things will continue this way for us after Christmas. Everything is possible this season,” he declared.

