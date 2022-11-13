Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting on beating Schalke and possible extension with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich wrapped up for 2022 with a 2-0 win against one of their favourite opponents, Schalke 04. While the game was not an extraordinary affair and it was an off-game for most of the players on the pitch, it nevertheless led to the three points that guarantee that Bayern will be table toppers throughout the rest of the year.

Interestingly, four players who played today for Bayern were former Schalke players — Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané, Manuel Neuer and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting have all played for the Royal Blues early in their respective careers. To Sky (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), Choupo-Moting spoke about winning against his former team, with whom he had played for three years, saying he had a good time with them.

“Today I was on the other side, but I’m happy we won,” he said. He then lauded Bayern’s efficiency, in which he played his part, scoring one goal after half-time. “We defended well for the entire game,” the Cameroonian international enthused.

When asked on whether a possible contract extension was en route, the former PSG man did not have much to say — “We had one more game today, now the World Cup is coming, then we’ll see what happens,” he stated.

