Robert Lewandowski calls Thomas Müller a funny guy — and a Bayern Munich legend

Former Bayern Munich high-scorer Robert Lewandowski might be toiling away in La Liga for FC Barcelona these days, but it does not mean that he does not have an appreciation for his old teammates in Bavaria.

In particular, Lewandowski is fond of his old buddy, Thomas Müller. In a recent interview with La Vanguardia (as captured by Barca Universal), he briefly spoke about his old pal.

“A funny guy, he talks a lot, a Bayern legend,” Lewandowski quipped.

The Polish Hitman was not done there, however. He also talked about his experience at Bayern Munich and why he appreciated his time at the club.

“The club where I had a lot of success, those I dreamed of. I will always be grateful to them. I did everything for that shirt but now I’m here,” said Lewandowski.

The striker’s time at FC Barcelona has not been exactly what he had in mind just yet, but it was through no fault of his own. Lewandowski has been terrific with 18 goals and four assists in 19 games across all competitions. And while Barça are out of the Champions League — and must get through Manchester United to reach the Europa League knockouts proper — the Catalans are sitting top of La Liga over rivals Real Madrid.