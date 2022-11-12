Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Schalke 0-2 Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

Well that’s it. Bayern Munich have closed out 2022 with a 2-0 win over Schalke, a scoreline that is a lot less dramatic than what you’d expect when looking at the lineups of the respective sides. Julian Nagelsmann will be pleased with his team, as they controlled proceedings and never looked in danger throughout the entire 90 minutes. Now he sends his players to the World Cup in great form and a solid win behind them.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Why the World Cup is the best chance for Jamal Musiala to get the recognition he deserves.

How Serge Gnabry’s good form is reflected in his overall game right now.

Why the formation change introduced an imbalance in the system, which was only fixed when Joshua Kimmich moved back into midfield.

Rant — why Thomas Muller still walks back into this lineup.

Appreciating the great attacking brand of football Nagelsmann has the team playing.

Once again criticizing Julian Nagelsmann for how he uses youngsters like Ryan Gravenberch and Mathys Tel.

