Official: Josip Stanisic extends his Bayern Munich contract to 2026

After Sven Ulreich was awarded a new contract yesterday, Bayern Munich have gone ahead and announced the extension of yet another key backup — Josip Stanisic. The 22-year-old plays a number of utility positions across the backline, notably acting as a backup whenever the club enters an injury crisis. It’s a tough role for a young player to fill, but Stanisic has had his performances rewarded with a new long-term contract.

On reacting to the extension, Stansic said that he hopes to win “as many titles as possible” with the club:

"I've been a Bayern fan for as long as I can remember."



Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic praised the club’s youth academy for the player’s development, saying, “Josip has established himself in our senior squad over the past two years, and that’s also credit to our youth academy because he was trained by us at the Campus. I’m happy we can plan further with him for the long term.”

While he has found minutes hard to come by this season, the recent rumblings about Benjamin Pavard likely prompted the Bayern bosses to lock down Stanisic early. If Pavard were to leave, Stanisic would become Nagelsmann’s 1st choice backup at the right-back position, in addition to his roles as a utility player at both left-back and center-back. It’s good to see that Bayern are planning with squad depth in mind, as the fixture congestion at the top level of football seems to be getting worse every year.