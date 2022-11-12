2022 FIFA World Cup pre-tournament buildup: Full coverage

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup rapidly approaching, national teams are announcing their rosters and finalizing the squads that will be headed to Qatar. There has been controversy, injuries, a huge amount of negative press, and we’re not even done with this year’s scheduled games of domestic football yet.

From a Bayern Munich perspective, Germany are the major team of interest in this (and every) World Cup, what with no less than SEVEN Bayern players being nominated to the German roster, plus several former Bayern players and a former treble winning coach in Hansi Flick. Then there’s also France, Canada (everyone loves Phonzie), and Senegal (everyone’s worried about Mane) to think about.

