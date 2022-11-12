Three observations from FC Bayern Munich’s 2-0 victory over Schalke 04

Bayern runs on Musiala

This kid can literally do anything. I know, I know I’m going to sound like a broken record but Jamal Musiala is IT. I honestly can’t find a fault in his game apart from still maybe being a little bit on the small side but that’s it.

His technical ability, his anticipation, and above all else his ability to properly read the field and find the open space makes him already one of the greatest players in the world. I know that’s a lofty statement, but be honest. What team would he not be an automatic starter on? I don’t think there is one because that is how good he is. He’s breaking records originally set by Bayern legends and soon enough, Musiala might put his name up top those rafters as well. Even though he was ruled offsides, just come on.

FC Bayern has a diamond.

His first touch, not willing to crumble against the two Schalke players left, his 1v1 and calm against the goalkeeper. His game is so special.



A shame Musiala’s goal was disallowed

Nothing extreme, nothing boring

Bayern played this game efficiently. Pundits and fans alike, myself included, thought Bayern would easily steamroll Schalke to the tune of 3 to 4 goals to nil. While the 2-0 scoreline does not fully represent the totality of the game, Bayern played a comfortable game which relied more so on their midfield and defense than their offensive capabilities, even though Nagelsmann started 5 attackers up top in a truly unorthodox lineup. Honestly, it was moments of brilliance from Serge Gnabry, Choupo-Moting and Jamal Musiala that brought Bayern their goals. Otherwise, Bayern played more or less like a team that was mentally checked out, which in itself is not bad. If this is how they play checked out, boy oh boy watch out.

Schalke in shambles

Schalke, oh boy. What has happened? They’re at 9 points, and -19 goal differential. Even when Bayern looked turned off, they hardly challenged Bayern. Bayern was able to dominate possession and shots. Frankly, it was not a fair game at all. This team has alot of work ahead of themselves. And while Leroy Sané’s brother made his debut and had some flashy moments, there are few and far any reasons for Schalke to be excited for the upcoming season. Gelsenkirchen is going to be a hard place to be for a while.

Meanwhile, Bayern end the year at the top of the table running on all gears. If it was not for a horrendously placed World Cup (thanks for your blatant corruption, Sepp Blatter and FIFA), Bayern would be in prime position to take an even further lead. But for now, we have to hope the boys maintain their stamina and don’t get hurt during the World Cup. Now we wait until January 20th.

