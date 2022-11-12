Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard has concerns about player safety amid fixture congestion

In a recent interview with L’Equipe (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been firing off takes this week like he is preparing for a future career on ESPN.

One of Pavard’s recent thoughts revolved around player safety — and the lack of concern that football’s governing bodies have for the players.

“Honestly, it’s too much. We are not machines. We’re human beings. The travel, the pitch conditions, one match after the other, it’s not easy. We try to have the best recovery possible, but I’m not surprised by the injuries,” Pavard said.

It certainly seems like the thought of getting injured right before the World Cup has crossed the mind of Pavard, however, the Frenchman insists that he is not dwelling on that kind of thing.

“Honestly, no. I tell myself that if I think too much about the World Cup, that’s when I could get injured. It’s not good to think too much. You just have to play your football when you are on the pitch,” said Pavard. “Maybe it’s unfortunate to say, but if it’s going to happen, it will happen. I was a little bit afraid for Lucas Hernández, whom I’m very close to and who was injured. But he has an impressive mental strength, he worked a lot and I’m happy that he is with us.”