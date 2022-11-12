Senegal in limbo with injury to Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané

Many countries have seen their players experience unfortunate injuries ahead of the World Cup, but Senegal might have taken the biggest hit when Sadio Mané went down with a knee injury earlier this week.

“We’re following the case of Sadio Mané. We sent a doctor from the national team, he spent all day yesterday in Munich and then in Austria to take exams. The good news today is that there is no surgery. That’s very good news,” said Senegal coach Aliou Cissé (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Sadio’s injury will affect him for a week to 10 days, then we’ll have a control MRI. I prefer to keep him in the group, we had the same situation with Ismaïla Sarr whom we managed very well at the AFCON.”

That seems to be a very optimistic — but maybe not wholly unrealistic — view of the situation. Bayern Munich, however, might have a say in what happens with Mané. It could put the attacker in and awkward position.

“Sadio Mané is a special player, we’re following him hoping there will be a favorable development in a week or two. According to the rules, I have the possibility of making changes (if Mané didn’t make it). We’re optimistic and will do everything we can to get him back,” Cissé said.