Schalke vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

One last game before the World Cup.

Bayern Munich are top of the table and destined to remain their until the end of this year, but signing off on 2022 with a victory seems like an obligation rather than a bonus. Julian Nagelsmann will be sending his team off to the World Cup with a solid run of games behind them, and many of them — especially the German NT regulars like Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry — have had the benefit of basically trialing their international roles at club lever before the biggest tournament of their lives. They’ll have all the motivation they need to get things done here.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.