Daily Schmankerl: Tottenham Hotspur eyeing January move for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard?; Sara Zadrazil is still the best; Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea want Jude Bellingham; Harry Maguire to LCFC?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard made some noise this week when he stated that he is not closing any doors on a transfer.

Of course, the vultures are now circling and there is speculation that Tottenham Hotspur could make a play for the Frenchman during the winter transfer window:

Conte may now have an avenue to bring in fresh blood at right wing-back with Pavard suggesting he’s ready to leave Bayern Munich. The Frenchman has 18 months left on his current contract and is seemingly ready to leave for a new challenge. As well as an established full-back on the international stage, Pavard has proven his versatility in also playing at center-back for Bayern. The 26-year-old made a name for himself at the 2018 World Cup where he helped France on their way to winning the final. He plays a more advanced role for his country, in a similar system to what Conte deploys at Tottenham. Spurs were reportedly in the race to sign Pavard back in 2018 before Bayern swooped in with an agreement.

Among the many problems with this scenario is the fact that Pavard has stated several times that he wants to play as a center-back. A move to another club that would use him as a right-back might not be something that Pavard is fully into.

In addition, Pavard versatility is an incredible asset for Bayern Munich — especially as the club is attempting to snare a treble this season. Losing him in January would leave the quality on the backline a little thin should there be injuries.

Just yesterday, we saw that Manchester City might be in talks with Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham, but the list of clubs who want the England international is a who’s who of deep-pocketed bidders:

Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, ahead of Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid, after creating a close relationship with the English teenager. (ESPN)

If BVB does not walk out of this with €130 million, they did something wrong.

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick named his squad for the World Cup in Qatar and boy, did it get people reacting.

There were some obvious choices, some surprises, and some head scratchers, but that is exactly why we are here — let’s react and hash out where we thought Flick got it right and where he might have gotten it wrong. Here is what we have on tap:

An overview of the position groups and who the starters might be.

Where the Bayern Munich boys fits into the mix.

What some options are for Flick to look at in his attack.

Why Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka should get the call as starters.

Why it appears that Flick valued versatility?

The surprising return of Mario Götze and the stunning — and possibly regrettable — omission of Mats Hummels.

Also, we talk about Bayern Munich’s recent form, the impressive run the team is on, why it might take some time to get back to that level after the World Cup, and MORE!

Some folks consider fans of the English national team to be insufferable. Just imagine if Erling Haaland was suiting up in white...it could have happened.

“I lived [in England] for three and a half or four years,” Haaland told Goal. “I lived in Norway for such a long time, so then it was natural for me to choose Norway. You never know how it would be if maybe my father played longer in England or whatever, maybe I would be English…I don’t know. But I’m Norwegian and I’m proud of it.”

A primary reason that Haaland ended up back in Norway at a young age is because Alfie Haaland, the Manchester City striker’s father, suffered an injury that prematurely ended his career in England (before eventually coming out of retirement years later for a short spell with Rosseland BK).

Manchester United has reportedly let Harry Maguire know that he can roll out as early as January. Leicester City and two additional Premier League sides are allegedly ready to make an offer for the center-back:

↩️ #Maguire and #Fred could leave #MUFC in summer:



for the centre-back, some clubs have asked for info;

for the midfielder, the renewal of the contract is more and more complicated and he can say goodbye at the end of the season as a free agent. ⚽️ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/o8BAUQYA5y — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 8, 2022

According to 90Min.com, Manchester United is only asking €30 million for the center-back.

Bayern Munich’s star is on the rise as the Bundesliga draws to a conclusion. Meanwhile, Schalke 04 might also be improving after what has been a torrid season to date. In this podcast, we cover the following:

Bayern’s recent run of form and of course, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contribution to it

What some of the most surprising elements of Bayern’s run has been

How Schalke has fared this season and whether they should have more points

How this game might play out

A quick word on Sadio Mané’s injury

How the environment at Bayern Munich feels currently

What Schalke’s expectations for this season might be

A possible starting lineup for Bayern

As you know, Sara Zadrazil is a Daily Schmankerl favorite (we are tight...okay, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but she is terrific anyway), so check this assist out:

That assist by Zadrazil!! Our midfield Maestro! pic.twitter.com/SnNQHutgEi — Melly ツ (@Zadraball) November 11, 2022

Wolfsburg attacker Max Kruse might have his “life after football” already determined. Apparently, Kruse is a pretty decent poker player:

Wolfsburg striker Max Kruse is now a World Series of Poker gold bracelet winner.



He also picked up a cheque for €134,152! pic.twitter.com/TYn7uXiIex — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) November 10, 2022

Considering he might be on the way out of Wolfsburg, maybe Kruse is expediting his preparation.