Ralf Rangnick launches stunning offensive for Bayern Munich phenom Paul Wanner

Austria national team manager Ralf Rangnick is no stranger to the German Bundesliga. Always with his finger on the pulse of things, Rangnick has launched an offensive to convince Bayern Munich phenom Paul Wanner to join Austria instead of Germany for international play.

Wanner is considered one of the brightest young talents at Bayern Munich and also within Germany. To lose him at this stage would be a tough blow to the DFB. According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Rangnick, who was last season trying to put out the dumpster fire that is Manchester United, followed all of the proper protocols before making his move for Wanner:

News #Wanner: ÖFB coach Rangnick has informed Bierhoff about the invitation of the 16 y/o top talent. He has also spoken to Paul. Wanner will join the Austrian camp in November. He wants to listen to Rangnick’s plans & visions. It’s a 50/50 decision between and ! @SkySportDE

Wanner, whose mother is Austrian, will have a tough choice to make. Surely, a pathway with less roadblocks to international play can be found in Austria, but can Rangnick power the national team back to the World Cup in 2026? Assuming Wanner stays on his current developmental pathway, the 16-year-old could be closer to a spot with Germany by that point.

