Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

The never-before-seen winter World Cup of 2022 is almost upon us, and Bundesliga games almost seem like a distraction in the midst of the infectious WC hype. With national teams all over the planet announcing squad lists and final rosters, Bayern Munich play one final game away from home at the Veltins Arena, against the newly promoted Schalke 04.

Based on league form, this game should be a formality. Schalke are one of the worst teams in the league, and Bayern are the best. Even so, FC Augsburg showed that even the Bavarians are not immune to upsets, and Schalke may be desperate enough, and Bayern may be distracted enough, for a surprise result to take place. Will it really happen? We’ll have to wait and see.

