Julian Nagelsmann prepares Bayern Munich for final test before World Cup break

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is seeing his team limp across the finish line in terms of health before the World Cup break.

Sadio Mané, Thomas Müller, Alphonso Davies, and Bouna Sarr are all out, but Matthijs de Ligt is ready to go.

“Sadio and Thomas are out. Matthijs no longer has any problems, he has trained and will travel with us. Phonzy is out, he’s in Munich for a few more days to get fit again for the World Cup. Bouna will still be out for a long time. The rest are available,” Nagelsmann said. “We’ll do another check in 10 days (on Mané) and then we’ll see how the recovery is going. Of course Senegal would like him to play. But if he’s in pain, he can’t play. Health is above football. That’s the case with us and also with everyone else.”

Despite Schalke’s unimpressive first half of the season, Nagelsmann is still wary of the recently promoted side.

“It’s been a turbulent half year, probably one of the most turbulent in my professional life. We still want to win the game against Schalke tomorrow, then we’ve done a good job in all competitions— not perfect, but good,” Nagelsmann remarked. “Schalke are now much more active against the ball and, in my opinion, are on the up. I’m looking forward to the game against Schalke in a great stadium with a good atmosphere. It will definitely be a tough game for us.”

