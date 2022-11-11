Breaking: Sven Ulreich signs one-year extension with Bayern Munich

Per a release from FCBayern.com, Sven Ulreich has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at Bayern Munich through the 2023/24 season

The 34-year-old goalkeeper is the primary backup to Manuel Neuer.

“This contract extension shows the sporting value Sven has for our team. He was and always is a reliable performer when needed, but also in the changing room. It’s hugely important for us that he’s been very well attuned with Manuel Neuer in the training group of our goalkeepers for years. They both support each other, and we need that in this important position. I’m happy we’ll continue working together,” said Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić.

As for Ulreich, he is ecstatic to remain with the club.

“I’m very happy to stay on at FC Bayern. The cooperation with the whole team and especially with Manuel Neuer has grown into something special over many years. We’re perfectly attuned to each other and I really enjoy my job. FC Bayern knows that I’m always there when they need me. The goal is to win more titles, that’s what we’re all here for, that’s what we give everything for every day,” Ulreich remarked.

The contract extension for Ulreich essentially ensure that Alexander Nübel (currently on loan with AS Monaco) will either accept another loan assignment next season or see a permanent transfer elsewhere during the summer.