Schalke vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, injuries, and more!

With the World Cup finally upon us, Bayern Munich bows out of 2022 with one last game against Schalke. Facing the worst team in the league is maybe not the most glamorous way to end a long campaign of football, but Julian Nagelsmann will be relieved to have the breathing room at the top of the table once these games are said and done. After months of fixture congestion and players dropping like flies, the coach’s headache ends on Saturday.

Team news

Nagelsmann confirmed in his press conference that Alphonso Davies, Thomas Muller, and Bouna Sarr are all out for this game, with Sarr being a long-term absence. Matthijs de Ligt is back from his injury and ready to play. Meanwhile, Sadio Mane misses out with the tendon injury he got against Werder Bremen.

So how will the team line up? This would be a great opportunity to give Mathys Tel a start, but Nagelsmann said in his presser that Tel has a lot more to work on in training. That indicates that the more experienced Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will one again get the nod at the striker position, flanked by the likely duo of Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane (you’re welcome, Hansi). Jamal Musiala, as usual, will play in the middle behind the striker.

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka will reprise their roles in central midfield, giving them a solid run up to Germany’s World Cup campaign. If these two emerge from the Schalke game intact, then Hansi will have the luxury of selecting a pairing that is not only in-form, but plays together at the club level. Not many NT coaches can say the same about their players.

In defense, Lucas Hernandez will continue to fill in for Alphonso Davies at left-back, while Benjamin Pavard and Dayot Upamacano continue in their roles at center-back. Noussair Mazraoui, who has looked a little tired in recent games, will likely keep playing at right-back.

Finally, Manuel Neuer closes out the starting XI between the sticks. Here’s what it could look like:

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

