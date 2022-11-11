Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard positioning himself for transfer?

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been rumored to be looking for a new club and his latest quotes indicate that, indeed, a transfer is a legitimate possibility.

“There have been no concrete talks (about a contract). For now, I’m focused on the World Cup, on being the best I can be at a very big club, one of the best in the world. I have immense respect for Bayern, I learned there what it takes to play at a very high level and it’s an honor to wear the shirt,” Pavard told L’Equipe (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I have been in Germany for seven years, I have won everything with the club. I’m not against discovering a new project. Maybe now is the time. Why not discover a new country, a new culture? But the sporting project must be interesting.”

Things do not exactly sound great for Bayern Munich and Pavard working something out. It’s not a foregone conclusion that Pavard will leave, but this is pretty ominous for his future.

At different points, Pavard has been linked to Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona.