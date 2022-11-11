Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 19 — A complete breakdown of Germany’s World Cup roster; Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s recent form; and MORE!

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick named his squad for the World Cup in Qatar and boy did it get people reacting.

There were some obvious choices, some surprises, and some head scratchers, but that is exactly why we are here — let’s react and hash out where we thought Flick got it right and where he might have gotten it wrong. Here is what we have on tap:

An overview of the position groups and who the starters might be.

Where the Bayern Munich boys fits into the mix.

What some options are for Flick to look at in his attack.

Why Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka should get the call as starters.

Why it appears that Flick valued versatility?

The surprising return of Mario Götze and the stunning — and possibly regrettable — omission of Mats Hummels.

Also, we talk about Bayern Munich’s recent form, the impressive run the team is one, why it might take some time to get back to that level after the World Cup, and MORE!

