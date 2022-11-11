Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano talks about being at the World Cup with France

Dayot Upamecano has improved massively for Bayern Munich and has now been rewarded with a trip to Qatar with the French national team. The 24-year-old ex-RB Leipzig player had high expectation upon arriving in Munich and has so far shown why he’s one of the best in the business after a rocky start.

The Frenchman has been praised by Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann who said that the defender was world class, something Upamecano downplayed a little but welcomed the recognition of his improvements.

“Julian Nagelsmann said that I’ve been playing at a world class level this season? I don’t know if I would say that, but for sure I’ve progressed in so many areas”, Upamecano told L’Équipe (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

The Evreux native was aware of his shortcomings in matches but called for others to instead look at the positives. He also said that he’ll be there when French NT coach Didier Deschamps comes calling.

“I know I didn’t play well sometimes, but you also have to see what I did well. I’m aware I made mistakes. If I get a call-up up, I’ll be ready. I can do what I’m doing at Bayern with the national team - of course I can.

“It would honestly be a dream to be at the World Cup. I hope I’ll be there; I work for that. I know many people say it, but it’s true - being at the World Cup is a childhood dream.” Well, Dayot need not worry or wait any longer as he was named to France’s final squad that Deschamps will be bringing to Qatar soon.