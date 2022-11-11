Germany’s Hansi Flick “would have loved to have” Florian Wirtz at the World Cup

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané and co. were among the lucky 26 names included in Germany’s World Cup squad. However, their Bundesliga rival, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz was not so lucky. Unfortunately, the talented teenager will miss the World Cup as he has not recovered from the ACL injury which has kept him out for eight months.

It is a big blow for Wirtz as he fought hard to regain fitness before football’s premier event — but alas, it was not to be. Germany manager Hansi Flick — a known Wirtz admirer — was especially disappointed that he was not able to include the young star.

Flick on Wirtz: "I don't need to mention that we would have loved to have such a good young player in the squad. But he had a serious injury and is just back in team training. The most important thing for him now is to get fit again and he'll certainly be an option in the future" pic.twitter.com/qCbfUBt74f — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 10, 2022

Flick “would have loved” to bring Wirtz to Qatar but it was simply too early for the youngster to return after his injury. Flick also made it clear that understandably, he sees Wirtz as a key German option in attack in the future.

Ultimately, it is sad to see such a talented player as Wirtz miss out on the world cup, but with Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz in Wirtz’ favoured “10” position, the next few weeks are not too bleak for the Germans.