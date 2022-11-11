Is Paris Saint-Germain planning winter upgrades to take down Bayern Munich?

Player turned pundit Jerome Rothen took some time to address the upcoming Champions League tie that will pit Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain on RMC Sport’s “Rothen s’enflamme.”

Not shockingly, Rothen respects where Bayern Munich is at the moment and what they have done, but he thinks PSG will make some changes to bolster the squad by time the teams square off.

“If the game were played today, it would be a feat to qualify, considering what Bayern is giving off in the Champions League,” Rothen said (as captured by PSGTalk.com). “Bayern is a machine, an institution. But PSG in February will be different. Collectively, they will manage to make a transfer window a little more inspired, as Luis Campos said, with a defender and a striker arriving.

“This can put PSG collectively not far from Bayern. … In what psychological state will the stars of PSG be? All three of them are well today. If they are well in February, why not compete with Bayern.”

PSG already has a strong talent base on its squad, so if it makes any significant move, it could be very interesting to see what happens. Bayern Munich, however, seems content to ride with the talent that got them to this point and will eschew the winter transfer window.

Will that be enough to hold off what could be a rejuvenated PSG squad?