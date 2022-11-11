Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Inter Milan competing for striker?; Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry honored; Manchester City talking to Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham?; İlkay Gündoğan to Atlético Madrid?; and MORE!

According to reports out of Italy, both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are keeping close tabs on Borussia Mönchengladbach strike Marcus Thuram. The 25-year-old is sure to be a hot commodity:

Inter and Bayern Munich are both keeping a very close eye on Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram with a view to a potential free transfer next summer. This according to Italian news outlet Calciomercato.com, who report that the 25-year-old’s form in the Bundesliga is causing the Nerazzurri to reignite their interest, whilst the Bavarians are also keen.

Thuram is interesting, but I’m not overly certain he is the answer for Bayern Munich’s striker conundrum.

Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry were recognized for their strong showing against Werder Bremen by WhoScored.com:

Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/ziiMhS5mKY — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 10, 2022

Could Manchester City already be in talks with Borussia Dortmund for midfielder Jude Bellingham? Maybe...I guess?

Initial talks have been held between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund over a future move for Jude Bellingham.

Bayern Munich absolutely smacked Werder Bremen in a Tuesday delight and while it was not quite the 69-0 score that yours truly predicted, it was a 6-1 beatdown nonetheless.

Let’s take a peek at what is on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the lineup and scoring.

No sign of fatigue from Bayern Munich.

The relentless and fun attacking style that Bayern Munich used against Werder Bremen.

Serge Gnabry’s incredible game.

Despite some early lapses on defense, it was a good showing from a makeshift group.

Why Julian Nagelsmann should start letting whoever earns the penalty, takes the penalty.

An assessment of whether or not Bayern Munich can ramp it up one more time for Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Our old friend Alvaro Odriozola might really be headed to Italy (again). This time, however, it is Juventus who wants the born winner:

‼️ Confirmed: as told, #Juventus follow #Odriozola and will try - as early as Jan - to negotiate a 6-month loan with #RMCF.



However, the real target for next season has already been identified (from #THFC), as reported long ago. ⚽️



More info https://t.co/yqIfEnbE6R — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 10, 2022

Could Atlético Madrid be a major player for Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan? It looks like Atleti will make a run at the Germany international:

Because Ilkay Gündogan’s contract with Manchester City expires next June, rumors are currently piling up about his future. No wonder, because the 32-year-old would then be available on a free transfer. The English Sun now wants to know that Atlético Madrid joins the ranks of applicants for the German international. After the Champions League exit and the associated financial cutbacks, the Spanish club is particularly keen on free transfer players. Gündogan, who was appointed City captain after Fernandinho’s departure, will be able to officially talk to other clubs about a possible move from January. The Germany international was Pep Guardiola’s first signing after taking charge in 2016 - after seven years he is said to feel the time has come for a new challenge. However, staying with City is not ruled out either.

Bayern Munich’s star is on the rise as the Bundesliga draws to a conclusion. Meanwhile, Schalke 04 might also be improving after what has been a torrid season to date. In this podcast, we cover the following:

Bayern’s recent run of form and of course, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contribution to it

What some of the most surprising elements of Bayern’s run has been

How Schalke has fared this season and whether they should have more points

How this game might play out

A quick word on Sadio Mané’s injury

How the environment at Bayern Munich feels currently

What Schalke’s expectations for this season might be

A possible starting lineup for Bayern

