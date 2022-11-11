Bayern Munich Alumni: Bastian Schweinsteiger has full confidence in Hansi Flick to get Germany rolling

Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, who is now the coach of the German national football team, has done well to instill confidence in his players and, likewise win back the fans’ trust. The 57-year-old tactician has a big task on his hands, which is getting Germany firing on all cylinders. Bastian Schweinsteiger, however, fully trusts Flick to get the job done.

“I believe in Hansi Flick; he knows what he’s got to do,” Schweinsteiger said (via Deutsche Welle). “It’s rather about the players and the spirit. We still have the best goalkeeper in the world, Manuel Neuer. And we have other good players like Jamal Musiala. He is fantastic. He gives us a lot of different qualities in attack that we didn’t have before. What I really admire about him is that he works defensively too. If he stays fit, he is our biggest hope. He can become the player of the tournament.”

Speaking of Musiala, he may have to compete with Bayern teammates Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Manchester City player İlkay Gündoğan in the pivot. Basti picks two Bayern players, but which ones?

“Kimmich is in my starting line-up, 100%,” Schweinsteiger declared. “I also like Goretzka. He is able to cover a lot of ground and score goals. If those two can control the midfield, but also work hard against the ball and stay in position, which is important in a tournament, then we’re looking good.”