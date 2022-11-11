Weekend Warm-up: Is an all Bayern Munich attacking group good enough to win the World Cup for Germany?; Will Kai Havertz break out in Qatar?; Throwing it back to The Weakerthans; Bundesliga predictions; and MORE!

When former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick announced his squad for Germany’s World Cup effort in Qatar, fans immediately started to speculate what a starting XI might look like.

To many, having a traditional striker in the lineup trumps using the best players available regardless of natural positions. Is that the right rationale?

When perusing the list of names on the team sheet, it becomes obvious that injuries to RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus take a lot of the debate out of the question on who should start in the attacking group for Germany — at least to me.

If I am trying to roll with my best players, I think Flick has to look at starting the quartet of Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry. The Bayern Munich foursome will give Germany the best chance to bring home the trophy and here is why:

They are just better: Right now, those four players are the best you have for the attack.

Familiarity: These four know how to play together. They understand each other's ability, how to space when working together, how the other players like to operate, what kind of runs they like to make, etc. Having this kind of cohesion could be a major advantage.

These four know how to play together. They understand each other’s ability, how to space when working together, how the other players like to operate, what kind of runs they like to make, etc. Having this kind of cohesion could be a major advantage. Interchangeability: The four Bayern Munich boys are so familiar with each, they know their individual role and the roles of their attacking brethren. They will be able to seamlessly interchange to create confusion and take advantage of mismatches — all while having the opposition scrambling to keep up with where each German is on the field from possession to possession.

Like it or not, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland were not born in Germany. There is no magic elixir to just make a battle-tested, dynamic striker show up ready to go for the Germans.

If Flick does decide to try someone else with three of the four players listed above, Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz, Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug, and the Borussia Dortmund duo of Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko could all get a look. Füllkrug is as close to a true No. 9 as Germany has on its roster, while Moukoko — a 17-year-old — is literally growing into the role. Havertz and Adeyemi represent more of the same, in terms of not being natural striker, but versatile, interchangeable attackers.

The landscape might not be ideal, but this is the best Flick has to work with. Can those players get the job done?

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 19

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick named his squad for the World Cup in Qatar and boy did it get people reacting.

There were some obvious choices, some surprises, and some head scratchers, but that is exactly why we are here — let’s react and hash out where we thought Flick got it right and where he might have gotten it wrong. Here is what we have on tap:

An overview of the position groups and who the starters might be.

Where the Bayern Munich boys fits into the mix.

What some options are for Flick to look at in his attack.

Why Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka should get the call as starters.

Why it appears that Flick valued versatility?

The surprising return of Mario Götze and the stunning — and possibly regrettable — omission of Mats Hummels.

Also, we talk about Bayern Munich’s recent form, the impressive run the team is one, why it might take some time to get back to that level after the World Cup, and MORE!

Time to shine for Havertz?

At one point, Kai Havertz was the “it boy” for German football. A speedy, lithe attacking midfielder, he was all set to lead the next generation of German footballers to glory.

Now, however, he is a position-less player biding his time at a club that really does not appear to be sure how to get the most of him.

Since making the move to Chelsea, Havertz experienced great glory (he scored a Champions League game-winner), but a whole hell of a lot of uncertainty as well.

As of now, I don’t even have Havertz in the starting XI, but if there was ever a time for him to live up to his lofty his potential, it is now. If Havertz can play confidently and rediscover what once made him a prized prospect, he could be the X-factor that Flick can look to in hopes of providing big plays at big moments.

Song of the Week: “Civil Twilight” by The Weakerthans

So...yeah, Canadian modern rock has been a theme of late. The Weakerthans are a band from Winnipeg, Manitoba and I was turned on to them back in my 60-mile one-way commute days when I would leave my house at 4:30AM EST.

I heard this gem in the wee hours one morning on the local public music station (88.5 WXPN) — and its upbeat nature, lyrics, and catchy melody wrapped me in. I could not find the exact day this was released, but the video appeared in 2007, so that fits the timeline of where I was and what I was doing at that period of my life:

Go Canada, eh! Enjoy:

Entertainment Rundown

The Walking Dead

Another week, another slogging episode. Why do I do this to myself? Am I a glutton for punishment? Do I just like pain?

I can’t explain it, but the gang is still working all of the following angles: finding missing kids, starting an uprising in a work camp, taking on the leaders of The Commonwealth, and being the initiators of a greater revolution.

I will say Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan character has been completely neutered at this point but Morgan is still extremely good. I hate that they have stripped the soul of what was great about the show away.

What’s Happening!!

This is here for no reason other than I want this injected into my veins:

The immortal Fred “Rerun” Berry. Let’s recognize his greatness today.



pic.twitter.com/AgSNOO4N1o — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) November 4, 2022

And yes, I am still not streaming at all. Life has been...hectic to say the least.

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Schalke vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s star is on the rise as the Bundesliga draws to a conclusion. Meanwhile, Schalke 04 might also be improving after what has been a torrid season to date. In this podcast, we cover the following:

Bayern’s recent run of form and of course, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contribution to it.

What some of the most surprising elements of Bayern’s run has been.

How Schalke has fared this season and whether they should have more points.

How this game might play out.

A quick word on Sadio Mané’s injury.

How the environment at Bayern Munich feels currently.

What Schalke’s expectations for this season might be.

A possible starting lineup for Bayern.

Predictions

I expect Bayern Munich to be a little unfocused in this one. The World Cup is looming, Sadio Mane is hurt, some players will be distracted, others disappointed. This is the perfect kind of trap game for a team like Schalke 04, but Bayern Munich is a level from the rest of the league at the moment. Even on what I expect to be an “off” day, I think Bayern Munich has more than enough firepower and defensive stability to fend off Die Königsblauen.

It won’t be pretty all the time, but it will be a win.

Prediction: Schalke 04 0-3 Bayern Munich

Other Bundesliga predictions include:

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen 1-2 RB Leipzig

FC Augsburg 1-0 VfL Bochum

Hertha Berlin 1-1 FC Köln

Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 VfB Stuttgart

Hoffenheim 1-1 Wolfsburg

Mainz 05 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

SC Freiburg 1-0 Union Berlin

Prediction Records

