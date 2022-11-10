Better Caul Paul: Season two sees FIFA General Secretary pondering use of witch doctors on Sadio Mané

It looks like it’s #DarkArtsandBlackMagicSZN in these parts as Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané might become the patient of a witch doctor. The Senegalese attacker had to come off after 20 minutes in Bayern’s 6-1 blowout of Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga and was replaced by Leroy Sané. After a positive initial report, the ruptured tendon that Mané suffered was deemed to be worse than what was first thought and was therefore ruled out for the upcoming World Cup.

Fatma Samoura, the FIFA General Secretary and a fellow Senegalese citizen, was obviously hurt by the fact that their star player won’t be going to Qatar. In a desperate bid to get Mané fit in time for the World Cup, Samoura said that they might have to use witch doctors on the ex-Liverpool FC man.

“Very sad news. We’re going to use witch doctors. I don’t know (if they’re effective), but we’re going to use them anyway. We’re hoping for miracles. He has to be there. Sadio, you have to be there on the 21st,” Samoura said to Europe1 (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Three months ago, Juventus star Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain hotshot Kylian Mbappé were involved in a scandal that included Pogba casting a curse upon Mbappé with Paul’s brother Mathias in the affray as well. He may not know this, but Paul has inadvertently started a trend. So, if Samoura needs someone that can hook her up with witch doctors, then she needs to do one thing only: she Better Caul Paul.