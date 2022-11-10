BFW Commentary: This new look Germany attack is exciting!

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick released his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and some of his selections were rather intriguing. In terms of the attack, it’s certainly a different look to what we’ve normally seen. There are the usual suspects and some interesting names in the mix, so let’s see who’s in it:

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen)

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kai Havertz (Chelsea FC)

Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

Notable omissions:

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) - injured

Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) - injured

Timo Werner (Chelsea FC) – injured

That is the complete list of Germany’s attackers, both those who made the cut and missed out. Here are my thoughts on it.

Shame you’re not here, lads

I’ll start off with the ones who won’t be going to the World Cup, which are the above players who are injured. Nmecha not going is a shame because he’s an exciting player who could announce himself on the world stage, but Reus and Werner are the two who I genuinely feel for. The Dortmund talisman and Leipzig frontman are players who could’ve made an impact for Flick’s men if they weren’t so unfortunate. Really feel for them, man.

Hello hello, back again!

Now, we’ll be directing our focus to the players who are included. Müller, Sané, Gnabry, Musiala, and Havertz are the big names on this list who are more or less starters for Die Mannschaft. Bayern’s wingers are experiencing a resurgence in form, Havertz has been a clutch player, and Müller is Müller.

These players will be the first ones up for the group stage games and will be the ones who Flick, and pretty much the entire fanbase, will trust the most. If Flick decides not to mess about too much, then we could see Havertz up top, flanked by any combo of Sané, Gnabry, and Musiala, with Müller manning the 10 behind the striker.

I’m sorry, what’s your name?

For the rest of the players who were included, this section is for the surprise selections or debutants. In here, we have Füllkrug who’s been smashing it and fully deserves his first ever call-up, ditto Moukoko who’s also going to his first ever tournament and I’m seven months his senior. That is insane!

Finally, we have a player who etched himself into German football lore, the player who won it in 2014, the man of the match: Frankfurt’s Mario Götze. That’s right, he has returned! The 27-year-old has been a key player for Die Adler, which got him a spot on the plane.

Since Germany are in dire need of a striker, Flick may want to entertain the possibility of starting either Füllkrug or Moukoko, while Götze could become his usual self off the bench.

There you have it, my thoughts on Germany’s attacking unit for the World Cup. What do you think? Have I missed someone or is there another player you think should’ve been called-up? Any thoughts that you may have, let it be known down in the comments!