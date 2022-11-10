Hansi Flick snubs Robin Gosens from Germany’s World Cup squad

Inter Milan’s Robin Gosen has not been called up by former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick for Germany’s World Cup squad. Flick stated that Gosen’s lack of appearances over the past year and subsequent lack of rhythm were factors behind this decision.

Flick made it clear that he does not doubt Gosen’s qualities — it was simply the lack of playing time in Milan which led Flick to prefer David Raum and Christian Günter in Gosens’ left-back role. Raum and Günter have both been regulars for RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg respectively this season, so this decision is no surprise.

Flick on Gosens not called up: "Robin Gosens had very few appearances last year. I think he himself can understand very well that we made this decision. It has nothing to do with his quality but with the rhythm. Both Raum and Günter are doing well at their clubs" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 10, 2022

Another reason why this decision makes sense is that Raum and Günter are more comfortable playing in a back-four compared to Gosens. Hansi Flick does seem to prefer a 4231 formation so Gosens would likely have been a redundant member of the squad. Moreover, even with a three-back system, Raum in particular is a specialist at this left wing-back role meaning Gosens’ exclusion can be justified.