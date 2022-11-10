Germany’s Hansi Flick laments the latest setback for Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus

For a great attacking players, there will be typically be three World Cup cycles where an offensive star can be impactful.

For Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus, two of his three cycles were derailed by injury. A dynamic and creative threat, the national team legacy for Reus will be one marred by disappointment.

In 2014, Reus was working his way back from a major knee injury. In 2018, Reus was there, but Germany was a disaster. Now...Reus is back on the sidelines for what will almost assuredly be his last World Cup cycle.

“I’ve often said how much I appreciate him as a footballer. We had to decide whether to take the risk or not. It wasn’t entirely clear when he might have joined. We made the decision and told him so. It hurts us because we can really use his quality,” Flick said.

This latest setback is a sad, unlucky tale for Reus, but one that he has — unfortunately — become all too familiar with.