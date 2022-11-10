Hansi Flick explains controversial squad selections for Germany

Bayern Munich coaching legend and current Germany head coach Hansi Flick released his 26-player squad for the World Cup and had quite a few eyebrow-raising selections.

One of whom, was Eintracht Frankfurt’s Mario Götze, the 2014 World Cup hero.

“I can only say that Mario is totally happy to be there — and we are looking forward to seeing him,” Flick said (as captured by BuLiNews.com). “We all know that Mario is a brilliant footballer, who has flashes of brilliance. You can see it in every game: he is top fit, he can play 90 minutes even three times a week.”

Götze undoubtedly was a benefactor from the recent injuries to Timo Werner and Lukas Nmecha as it likely helped open Flick’s mind to including another versatile attacking midfielder for an offense that likely won’t often operate with a traditional striker.

Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko also got the call, but it remains to be seen how much they will actually play.

“Niclas has the momentum on his side as well, as well as the way he offers his services to the team. That’s clear when you see his goals, and that’s also the feedback I got from (Werder Bremen coach) Ole Werner,” Flick said. “Youssoufa is simply developing well. He’s quick, lively and a good finisher. You saw that again last weekend.”