Seven Bayern Munich players called up to Germany’s World Cup squad

Manager Hansi Flick has revealed the German national squad of 26 that will be travelling to Qatar to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2022. As always, representing the red in Germany is Bayern Munich and its players. This year, seven Bayern players have been selected.

The Bavarians at attack will be Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané. From Borussia Dortmund, attackers Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Youssoufa Moukoko have earned themselves the call-up. Other additions to the attack include an in-form Mario Götze from Eintracht Frankfurt, Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug and Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz.

In midfield, Bayern stalwarts Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka reprise their roles. They are joined by Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Jonas Hoffman and Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan.

Defense is the only position without Bayern players — which wasn’t the case last season when Niklas Süle still played for Bayern. He has earned the call-up to the national team now and will be joined by fellow Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck. The backline will also feature SC Freiburg’s Matthias Ginter and captain Christian Günter, Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap, RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Lucas Klostermann, Paris-Saint Germain’s Thilo Kehrer and Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger.

At goal, Manuel Neuer, FC Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter-Stegan and Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp will be featuring.

Due to injury, Marco Reus, Florian Wirtz, Lucas Nmecha and Timo Werner will be missing the World Cup. Notable omissions otherwise include Inter Milan’s Robin Gosens and shockingly, Dortmund’s Mats Hummels, who perhaps deserved the call-up.