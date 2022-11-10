Four Bayern Munich players called up to France’s World Cup squad

Bayern Munich defenders Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, and winger Kingsley Coman have all been called up to the France national team for the 2022 Men’s World Cup.

The full 26-man squad for Didier Deschamps also features RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku:

However, the defending World Champions will be without many of their stalwarts in midfield — N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba both missing out due to injury. The talent is still there, and world-class, if a touch on the young side: Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni (22) and Eduardo Camavinga (20), and Mattéo Guendouzi (23) of Olympique Marseille among those who may have to step up.

In attack and defense, however, it’s as imposing a roster as you’ll find. Kingsley Coman will be hoping to make an impact, but he’ll have to justify selection first in a group that includes the likes of Karim Benzema (Real), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), and Ousmane Dembelé (FC Barcelona).

World Cups have not been kind recently to defending champs — as Germany know all too well after what happened in 2018. If France can avoid that fallout, they’ll surely have some Bayern Munich players powering their way through.