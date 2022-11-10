 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Schalke vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

In a meeting between the top and bottom sides of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich takes on a somewhat fallen giant in Schalke 04.

FC Schalke 04 v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga
Will Leon Goretzka feature for Bayern against Schalke?
Bayern Munich’s star is on the rise as the Bundesliga draws to a conclusion. Meanwhile, Schalke 04 might also be improving after what has been a torrid season to date. In this podcast, we cover the following:

  • Bayern’s recent run of form and of course, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contribution to it
  • What some of the most surprising elements of Bayern’s run has been
  • How Schalke has fared this season and whether they should have more points
  • How this game might play out
  • A quick word on Sadio Mané’s injury
  • How the environment at Bayern Munich feels currently
  • What Schalke’s expectations for this season might be
  • A possible starting lineup for Bayern

