Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Schalke vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich’s star is on the rise as the Bundesliga draws to a conclusion. Meanwhile, Schalke 04 might also be improving after what has been a torrid season to date. In this podcast, we cover the following:
- Bayern’s recent run of form and of course, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contribution to it
- What some of the most surprising elements of Bayern’s run has been
- How Schalke has fared this season and whether they should have more points
- How this game might play out
- A quick word on Sadio Mané’s injury
- How the environment at Bayern Munich feels currently
- What Schalke’s expectations for this season might be
- A possible starting lineup for Bayern
