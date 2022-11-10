Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Schalke vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich’s star is on the rise as the Bundesliga draws to a conclusion. Meanwhile, Schalke 04 might also be improving after what has been a torrid season to date. In this podcast, we cover the following:

Bayern’s recent run of form and of course, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contribution to it

What some of the most surprising elements of Bayern’s run has been

How Schalke has fared this season and whether they should have more points

How this game might play out

A quick word on Sadio Mané’s injury

How the environment at Bayern Munich feels currently

What Schalke’s expectations for this season might be

A possible starting lineup for Bayern

