Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano remaining humble despite praise from Julian Nagelsmann

Without question, Dayot Upamecano has shown significant improvements from last season to this season and he has been a pillar in Bayern Munich’s back line this season alongside Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, and Benjamin Pavard, all at different times of the season. The French center-back looks a far more confident player than he did for most of the 2021/22 campaign and has arguably been one of Bayern’s most important players so far this season.

Nagelsmann recently said that Upamecano has been playing at “world class” level so far this season, which is something the player himself admitted he might not entirely agree with. “Julian Nagelsmann said that I’ve been playing at a world class level this season? I don’t know if I would say that, but for sure I’ve progressed in so many areas,” Upamecano said, remaining humble in the eyes of high praise from his manager (via @iMiaSanMia). Of course, Nagelsmann knows him quite well from their time together at RB Leipzig before both transferring to Bayern two summers ago.

Bayern had the most successful Champions League group stage campaign, having won all six of their matches, outscoring their opponents 18-2 in the process. They’ve also quickly shaken off their four match winless streak in the Bundesliga and have climbed back to the top spot in the table, eclipsing an Union Berlin side that have been very impressive so far this season.

Upamecano, largely due to being injury free as well as performing exceptionally well, has been one of the mainstays in Bayern’s back line through it all. For now, though, he’s not really interested in talking about himself in the same light and category as one of the best center backs in Europe at the moment. “Honestly, that’s not how I think. I know my strengths. I’m hoping to be one of the best, I always want to grow. I worked a lot on myself this past summer,” he explained.

He’s also very hopeful that he’ll be in Didier Deschamps’ final roster for the French national team for the World Cup that starts in just 11 day’s time. “I know I didn’t play well sometimes, but you also have to see what I did well. I’m aware I made mistakes. If I get a call-up up, I’ll be ready. I can do what I’m doing at Bayern with the national team - of course I can. Honestly, it would be a dream [to go to Qatar]. I hope I’ll be there, I work for that. I know many people say it, but it’s true — being at the World Cup is a childhood dream,” he said.