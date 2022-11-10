Werder Bremen’s Ole Werner thinks Bayern Munich is on a “different level”

After Bayern Munich obliterated his team 6-1, Werder Bremen manager Ole Werner was sort of blown away.

In fact, Werner thinks Bayern Munich is just too good right now.

“The result doesn’t make me happy. We knew how difficult the task was. We were actually in the game, but then we lost the ball and conceded the first goal. When we were 2-1 down, the ball fell at someone’s feet after a set-piece. The only thing that annoys me are the last two goals we conceded,” said Werner (as captured by FCBayern.com). “We didn’t need to concede them because we managed to calm the game down in the second half and Bayern took their foot off the gas a bit. But we also have to recognize that FC Bayern are a different level.”

The Bavarians might have hit their Hinrunde peak against Werder Bremen, but that performance certainly will not give Schalke 04 much confidence heading into Saturday’s showdown.

Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04 will be the last match for the the Rekordmeister before the Bundesliga goes on break for the World Cup.

