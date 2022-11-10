Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich seeking solution for Robert Lewandowski’s absence; Real Madrid to outbid Chelsea on Christopher Nkunku?; Manchester United still wants Benjamin Sesko; Arsenal takes lead on Mykhailo Mudryk: and MORE!

According to kicker journalist Georg Holzer, one of the topics Bayern Munich will be tackling during the World Cup break is finding someone to take the former role of Robert Lewandowski...as the team’s primary penalty taker:

Bayern bosses have decided the issue of the penalty taker should be solved. Since Robert Lewandowski’s departure, there’s been no fixed penalty taker in the team — something that will change after the World Cup.

I ranted on this a bit in the Postgame Podcast after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had a rare misstep and bricked on his chance. I’d be okay with Julian Nagelsmann letting whoever earns the penalty, take it until the situation is settled — but I do understand the comfort level that can be achieved by having a consistent presence ready to step to the spot.

It would be rare to find someone as good as Lewandowski was in that role, but it does appear that it will be a focal point for coaching staff will make find a solution a priority.

Arsenal FC could be the leader of the pack for Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhailo Mudryk:

Mykhailo Mudryk has stood out for his verticality, ability to unbalance rival defenses, forcefulness in the areas and goalscoring. A dizzying, aesthetic player who the Ukrainian club is beginning to see as an inevitable transfer during the following winter market. The Independent tells that Arsenal, from the beginning one of his great admirers, has quickly taken positions to try to sign him. The Gunners have taken the lead in the signing fight against other clubs that also want to go after this player.

Mudryk’s courtship will be one to watch as he could command a hefty fee.

Real Madrid is reportedly trying to swoop in at the last minute and prevent Chelsea FC from inking RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku:

Christopher Nkunku has scored 14 goals for RB Leipzig in 20 games, in which he has also provided 1 assist. A player already established in the elite at 24 years old. On the other hand, information from OK Diario now explains that the attacker is willing to wait for the European champion, although Chelsea is the team that has insisted the most on him. He knows that until summer that clause will not be activated by which he can leave in exchange for €60 million and playing for Real Madrid seduces him a lot. The French striker is therefore an interesting player to underpin the attack of the Madrid squad and would also be willing to wait for this player to land in the Chamartín team until he decides. So for now they remain on the lookout in the Chamartín entity.

Nkunku is going to get himself paid, isn’t he?

Bayern Munich absolutely smacked Werder Bremen in a Tuesday delight and while it was not quite the 69-0 score that yours truly predicted, it was a 6-1 beatdown nonetheless.

Let’s take a peek at what is on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the lineup and scoring.

No sign of fatigue from Bayern Munich.

The relentless and fun attacking style that Bayern Munich used against Werder Bremen.

Serge Gnabry’s incredible game.

Despite some early lapses on defense, it was a good showing from a makeshift group.

Why Julian Nagelsmann should start letting whoever earns the penalty, takes the penalty.

An assessment of whether or not Bayern Munich can ramp it up one more time for Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Real Madrid is reportedly very keen on inking Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham next summer. However, Los Blancos are sweating competition from Liverpool FC:

Real Madrid are worried Liverpool’s approach for Jude Bellingham will scupper their chances of bringing the midfielder to the Bernabeu as their main summer signing next year. (Marca)

Manchester United could actually also be a major player for Bellingham as well, per Sky’s Florian Plettenberg. The Red Devils, however, will have to absolutely woo the midfielder to convince him to join:

X News #Bellingham (1): He's the transfer target No. 1 for #MUFC confirmed! They expect him to cost around €150m, they have scouted him a lot. Ten Hag wants him in 2023! But: Chances are low due to competition from #MCFC and #LFC and due to Financial Fairplay! @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 7, 2022

Liverpool, though, could still be the leader in the clubhouse:

X News #Bellingham (2): On the other hand #LFC is very optimistic to get him in 2023! He's is also the main target, Klopp is pushing for him & Liverpool wants to invest in summer. They expect him to cost €100m + X. Hardly any chances: PSG, Barca, Bayern. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 7, 2022

The courtship of Bellingham is going to be wild.

While he has not formally made the move to RB Leipzig yet, Benjamin Sesko is still coveted by Manchester United:

Manchester United are preparing for Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure with a move for a new striker, with Benjamin Sesko one of their long-term targets. The Slovenian, however, has a pre-contract agreement with RB Leipzig. (Telegraph)

Sesko is a prodigious talent with the size and speed to eventually become a dynamic threat in Europe. In fact, he would look pretty good in Bayern Munich’s brand of red at some point. However, Sesko still has to get his career going at Leipzig before he can even consider another move.

At one point, Villarreal defender Pau Torres was on Bayern Munich’s radar, but now he is reportedly considering following Unai Emery to Aston Villa:

New Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is targeting a reunion with Villarreal centre back Pau Torres. Summer signing Diego Carlos suffered a long-term injury and Tyrone Mings has struggled for form amid off-field issues with former manager Steven Gerrard. (La Razon)

So the Champions league draw is over, which is the reason why we delayed recording this podcast until Monday so we could talk about who Bayern Munich will play in the Round of 16. It turned out to be Paris Saint-German, a team we’ve faced a number of times in the last few years. Boasting an attack with the likes of Leo Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, the Parisians have a formidable XI that can beat any team on their day.

Meanwhile there is also the game against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, which is worth discussing because we need to talk about how Julian Nagelsmann will fare with the World Cup looming. So lots to talk about in a quick pod.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss: