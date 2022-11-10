Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski on how he followed his heart to FC Barcelona and why he loves the magic of Camp Nou

When FC Barcelona was bounced from the Champions League in the Group Stage, former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski must have experienced a little bit of sadness. Lewandowski transferred to Barca looking for a bigger platform to showcase his talents, but now is headed to the Europa League.

The Polish Hitman remains undeterred, however, and still thinks he made the correct call for his career.

“I’m in the right place even though I know the first season won’t be easy. But it was a huge challenge for me, sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone and take on new challenges in life. I am happy because I am experiencing new things as a footballer and as a human being,” said Lewandowski (as captured by Barca Universal). “It was very easy to adapt from day one. My first communication with my new colleagues was very good. I tried to communicate with them both on and off the field. It’s a group of players with huge potential but also great people. I’m in the club I want and when you feel relaxed and happy, everything is easier.”

Lewandowski also said that he followed his “heart” to his dream club.

“I had a wish in my heart. When I was young, I watched Barcelona matches on TV and remember how they played and the players they had. They were great names and for a young man it is something that stays in your head forever,” said Lewandowski. “I’ve played many times against English teams but I wanted to be in the team that I’ve dreamed of since I was young and where I’ve always wanted to go. Not only do I feel comfortable in Barcelona, ​​but I am also proud. I’m in a very beautiful place. From the first moment I felt the support of everyone. I went to America in pre-season, spent time with the coaches, my teammates, and the fans, and I felt unbelievable things. Even though we were outside they shouted my name in the stands and it means a lot to me.”

One thing that has surprised Lewandowski is the atmosphere at Camp Nou, which he finds “magical.”

“As soon as I got on the field I felt something magical. As if all the history that surrounds Camp Nou was floating in the air. Even if you’re tired, the support from the stands gives you the energy to win matches, it’s unbelievable,” Lewandowski said. “Even with my age and experience, which has allowed me to experience many things in the world of football, I feel new things and emotions at Camp Nou.”