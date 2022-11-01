Report: Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard caught for drunk driving

This is not okay. According to a report by Bild, Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard was caught by Munich police for driving under the influence of alcohol around six weeks ago. The Frenchman allegedly had a blood alcohol level over 0.08, and currently no longer drives himself to training.

It is unknown what the punishment for the player ended up being, but two days after the incident, Pavard was summoned to Hasan Salihamidzic’s office and given a hefty fine in the “high-five digit” range.

Per Bild, the punishments for drunk-driving related offenses in Germany are as follows:

Depending on whether there have been alcohol-related incidents before, there is a driving ban of at least one month, a fine of 500 euros and two points in Flensburg. From 1.1 per mL you are considered absolutely unfit to drive, then the offense is considered a criminal offense and there are severe penalties that a court must then determine. A six-month driving ban is then possible, plus a higher fine and, in extreme cases, even imprisonment.

For now, it doesn’t seem like Pavard is set to face any prison time for his transgression. Let’s hope that the fine and the brush with the law teaches him his lesson, as drunk driving is an extremely serious offense, one that puts lives in danger and cannot be condoned under any circumstance.