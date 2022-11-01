Robin Gosens recalls his heroics against Portugal ahead of Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

German national team left-back Robin Gosens is plying his trade at Inter Milan these days, having made the move from fellow Serie A side Atalanta in January of this year. Ahead of his Champions League return to the Allianz, Gosens recalled with fondness his breakout performance here in the 2021 EURO — where he played a huge part in Germany’s 4-0 smashing of Portugal.

“For me, it is emotional to be here,” Gosens said in his pre-game press conference for Tuesday’s Bayern Munich match (via @iMiaSanMia). “I played in the Euros here with Germany, one of the best things I have ever experienced. I scored in this stadium against Portugal, in a game that perhaps changed my career.”

Germany were down in the dumps at the time, but the emphatic display showed there was still life yet in Jogi Löw’s side — and maybe a left wing-back, too. In the time since then, Gosens has dealt with injury at club level and the emergence of David Raum (now at RB Leipzig) at his position in the national team. And this year, Inter remain in precarious league position — currently sitting sixth in the Serie A table.

Still, memories of their 2-0 early September defeat to Bayern at the San Siro are distant. Inter have secured Champions League qualification, thanks to four points earned against a highly-credentialed FC Barcelona team.

“We have changed and grown a lot since the first match we played against Bayern in September,” Gosens said. “I am curious to see how we will play against what is currently one of the best teams in the world. It will be a great Champions League match.”

On his World Cup dreams, Gosens remains sanguine. He’ll likely be a lock for Hansi Flick’s squad selection, but whether he’s shown enough to challenge Raum for the spot is up in the air. It may have to sort itself out at the national team camp.

“The players who do well with their club go to the World Cup, but I also think I have done well every time I played with the national team,” Gosens said, making his case. “I can only continue to train at my best and give my best when I play, everything else is out of my control.”