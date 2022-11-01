 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich bosses Brazzo, Kahn look for rotation against Inter Milan

We will most likely see rotation come into play in Champions League bout against Inter Milan.

FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

It’s that time again! Bayern Munich will face Inter Milan in the last game of this year’s group stage. So far, Bayern has won all five games against Inter Milan (at the San Siro), FC Barcelona (at the Allianz Arena and then at the Spotify Camp Nou... at least that’s what that stadium is called right now...), and Viktoria Plzen (at home and then at the Doosan Arena). However, as we are facing Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena, it looks like the squad will look a lot different since we are dealing with injuries and general fatigue caused by consecutive English weeks.
Despite not being opposed to the rotation, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić still wants to bag the victory as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Furthermore, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is convinced that the players who will receive an opportunity against Inter will want to highlight why they deserve a spot in the Starting XI, also captured by iMiaSanMia.

This should be a great opportunity for Ryan Gravenberch, Mathys Tel, and Paul Wanner who all have not had much playing time thus far. It could be a turning point in their young careers and an exclamation mark towards a starting position if they put in a stellar performance. Let’s go!

