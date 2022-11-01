Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich admires quality of Italian clubs, not focused on being champions League favorite

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has absorbed the ups-and-downs (mostly ups) of this season and reflected on where the team stands at this stage of the season.

“Even when the results weren’t good, we were playing well and going in the right direction. In the last few weeks we managed to reward ourselves with good results. No one in the team wants to rest and we want to keep the streak going,” said Kimmich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The coach has already mentioned that it’s about sending signals internally and externally. We want to win every game and keep our form up. We’ll analyze Inter — of course we want to win the game tomorrow and send another signal.”

Kimmich has a profound respect for Italian football and admires the quality he sees in Serie A and with the Italian national team.

“We played against Italy recently in the Nations League. You could see that the national team is in transition. It’s always uncomfortable playing against Italy and Italian teams, they have a lot of quality,” Kimmich remarked.

Regardless of the outcome of the match against Inter Milan, Kimmich knows Bayern Munich will be considered one of the favorites to win the Champions League. Despite those expectations, Kimmich remains focus on the task at hand.

“In February, March and April, it will be decided who the favorites are. First of all, we are proud that we won our group, a very difficult group. It’s remarkable that we topped it a matchday before the end of the group stage,” said Kimmich.

