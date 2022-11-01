Midfield Madness: Joshua Kimmich breaks down Bayern Munich’s crowded house

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is just the type of player who simply hates coming off of the pitch.

For Kimmich, the game is, indeed, an obsession.

For Julian Nagelsmann, however, Kimmich’s desire to always be in the lineup can cause some internal headaches. Kimmich’s insane focus on always being on the field sometimes causes Nagelsmann to have to contemplate how to best divide the rest of the playing time between Leon Goretzka and Marcel Sabitzer, who are each world class-caliber players — plus Ryan Gravenberch, a capable up-and-comer.

It is a good problem to have...until you actually have to deal with it. For Kimmich, his style of play differs depending on who he is partnered with.

“I really enjoy playing with both. With Sabi we had a slightly different positioning, especially offensively. Defensively, it’s mostly a double pivot. Leon pushes up the field as a No. 8 more often. Both are great players. Overall, the level here is very high, everyone wants to play. Training is also a lot of fun,” Kimmich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Ryan had an outstanding preseason. We have a very good squad. Ryan made an outstanding cameo against Barcelona. He’s showing in games and training that he is very strong with the ball. He also showed that he can help us a lot defensively. Ryan has already made many appearances. There are a lot of interpretations purely from the outside. He’s come in almost every game. He has already shown a lot and will continue to show a lot in the future.”

All of that is great. Such talent and depth is fantastic. When it comes to figuring out who gets those minutes, however, Kimmich does have to make the tough calls — though he surely would take on the responsibility if needed.

What say you Nagelsmann? Do you want to let ol’ Josh fill out the lineup card against Inter Milan in the Champions League?