Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: Gamethread and Live Blog

How much effort do you put in when there’s nothing to play for? That’s the question facing Julian Nagelsmann in this game against Inter Milan. Bayern Munich have already qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League with a perfect record, and the outcome of this game will change nothing about each team’s respective position in the group.

So, what do you do? Do you still try to win?

Ha, what kind of question is that? Of course Bayern will try to win this game. Even if certain players are rested, Nageslmann has young hungry guys like Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch on the bench whom he can complement with seniors like Kingsley Coman and Marcel Sabitzer who haven’t played recently. Even in the absence of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, and Leroy Sane to injuries, and even with players like Matthijs de Ligt rested as a precatuion, this team has all the tools at its disposal to beat Inter Milan.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our podcast? We talked about the injury issues Nageslmann has been having and his potential rotations for the game. Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.